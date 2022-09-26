The Assam Cricket Association has made thorough preparations to minimize time loss in the case of rain for the T20 International between India and South Africa on October 2.

The last cricket match at Barsapara Stadium between India and Sri Lanka was called off due to severe rain in January 2020.

“Guwahati had experienced unprecedented rainfall in the middle of winter, and that is why the match in 2020 had to be eventually called off. The weather forecast for October 2 is clear, but the weather is not within the control of anyone. We have all arrangements in place in case there is rain on October 2,” ACA secretary Devajit Saikia told the reporters on September 26.

The ACA has purchased two "very lightweight" pitch coverings from the United States. It already has roughly 20 covers on board. "These imported coverings ensure that no water or moisture enters the pitch," Saikia explained.

The venue was handed over to the BCCI chief curator on September 26, and its team is now in control of the entire field, including the pitch. According to Saikia, a capacity audience is expected for the India-South Africa match, with the first wave of online ticket sales receiving a positive reaction.

“The first batch of online tickets has been sold out. We will open another batch on September 26,” he said.

According to an ACA official, the stadium can hold 39,000 people, with around 8,000 seats designated as complimentary passes for various agencies, governmental entities, sponsors, and other invitees.

Saikia further stated that additional crowd-control measures are being prepared because the match overlaps with Durga Puja and Gandhi Jayanti.

“Under the instruction of the chief minister, ACA has already held three rounds of talks with the district administration, police, and other agencies. A traffic plan is being chalked out to ensure minimum inconvenience to the public,” he added.