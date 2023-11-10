Assam woman cricketer Uma Chetry has questioned the authorities over not removing the helipad at the practice ground at Bokakhat.

Inspite of the Chief Minister's directive, authorities are yet to remove the helipad from the Bokakhat playground. The authorities had set up a helipad at the premises of the playground at Bokakhat just two days ago.

Objections had been raised raised on the setting up of a helipad at the playground, following which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had assured that the helipad will be relocated from the playground. However, no step has come from the authorities so far in this regard.

The delay in any action has left Uma Chetry dejected along with her coach Majibur Rahman.

Speaking to the media, Uma spoke about the difficulties they are facing in carrying out practice.

"We dont have much ease in doing our practice. We had been told that the helipad would be removed. However so far that has not happened. I am requesting CM sir that the helipad be removed at the earliest, so that we can practice properly. A lot of our young players are coming here and practicing. They are also having trouble doing their practice. Hence we request that this helipad should be removed at the earliest," said Uma.

Uma's coach Majibur Rahman also called upon for the removal of the helipad from the field.

"If CM sir gets the helipad removed from the field then it will be easy for us to practice," said Rahman.