Assam dominate North East badminton championships with five individual titles

Assam claimed five individual titles as the North East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship 2026 concluded at the JN Indoor Stadium in Shillong on September 19.

The state had already swept the team championships on Thursday, winning the men's, women's, Under-19 boys' and Under-19 girls' titles. Mizoram and Manipur secured two individual titles each, while Arunachal Pradesh won one.

The four-day tournament, organised by the Meghalaya State Badminton Association with support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India, brought together more than 270 players and officials from the eight North Eastern states.

Assam began the final day with a clean sweep in the Under-19 singles events. Gargi Saikia defeated teammate Noimikha Saikhia 15-3, 15-9 in the girls' final, while Prangan Choudhury beat Arnav Protim Borgohain 15-9, 15-10 in the boys' final.

Arunachal Pradesh secured its only gold of the championships in the Under-19 boys' doubles, where Manku Taku and Gyurmey Tseten edged out Mizoram's Malsawmhlua and Vanlalhruaia Sailo 15-7, 10-15, 16-14.

Mizoram added titles in the Under-19 girls' doubles and mixed doubles. Lalrinhlui Hmar and Zoramthari Renthlei defeated Assam's Avikaa Borgohain and Bhavishya Changmai 15-13, 13-15, 15-8 in the girls' doubles final. Vanlalpekhlua and Lalrinhlui then beat Manipur's Truman Kalo and Konsam Gunjan 16-14, 15-11 in the mixed doubles.

Manipur's M Hemam and P Konjengbam won the senior mixed doubles title after overcoming Assam's Swarnaraj Bora and Bhavishya Changmai 15-10, 12-15, 15-8.

Assam's Avikaa Borgohain secured the women's singles title by defeating Mizoram's Lalrinkimi 15-11, 9-15, 15-12. In the men's singles, Himanish Das came from a game down to beat fellow Assam player Orijit Chaliha 15-17, 15-9, 15-12.

Manipur took the women's doubles title, with M Kshetrimayum and SM Devi defeating Assam's Bhavishya Changmai and Gargi Saikia 15-10, 15-8.

The final match of the championships saw Assam's T Boruah and N Choudhury defeat Arunachal Pradesh's Choidrup Lobsang and Samuel Tamang 15-11, 11-15, 15-7 in the men's doubles.

Meghalaya's Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, who attended the closing ceremony as chief guest, congratulated the medallists and praised the participation of young players from across the region.

Meghalaya finished with four bronze medals. Elsarica Umdor won bronze in women's singles, while Netania T Tariang took bronze in girls' singles. Netania and Gavin Kharbuki secured bronze in U-19 mixed doubles, while Gitchiak Bregim A Sangma and Sonnal Joshi won bronze in senior mixed doubles.

The performances also provided Meghalaya's players with valuable competition ahead of next year's National Games, which the state will host.