Four Youths from Assam's Barpeta district brought laurels to the state as they clinched a gold medal in the 8th national TONG-IL MOO-DOO championship held in Nashik.

A group of 20 players from Barpeta participated in the mentioned championship where 13 players manages to grab medals.

Among the medal holders, the 4 participants that grabbed the gold are Madhusmita Bayan, Raja Talukdar, Gaurav Talukdar, and Bibash Morol.

In addition to this, one Bishnu Das from Barpeta manages to grab a silver medal while 8 other participants manage to grab a Bronze medal.

It is worth mentioning that Barpeta managed to grab the highest medals following Assam placed in the 2nd position in the country after Delhi.