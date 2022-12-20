A 13-year-old Arshia Goswami showcased a brilliant performance and made Assam proud by winning an individual gold medal in Show Jumping Accumulator and a bronze medal in the Dressage team event at the ongoing Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) in Bhopal.

Arshia of Makum, Tinsukia district, represented RVC Centre and College, Meerut.

The Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy is in charge of organising the event.

The term "responsibility" refers to the act of determining whether or not a person is responsible for his or her own actions. She recently won the 'Concours de Dressage Nationals' (CDN) conducted by Modi Equestrian Academy.

Jaiveer Makkar of Chandigarh won a team gold medal in the show jumping event at the current Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) at the Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy (MPSEA) in Bhopal.

JNEC is India's largest national equestrian competition, in which top riders fight with their best horses for top rankings.

A rider must compete in two state-level championships and clear rounds with a specified score to qualify for the JNEC.