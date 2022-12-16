Guwahatians will once again witness an international cricket match to be held at Barsapara stadium.

Guwahati is set to host an ODI match between India and Sri Lanka on January 10, 2023.

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) president, Taranga Gogoi confirmed the news while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has released the ticket price list for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) encounter between India and Sri Lanka to be held at Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium in January 2023.

Earlier on October 1, 2022, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the Northeast members in Guwahati.

Further in the meeting, it was revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has plans to launch five indoor training facilities in the NorthEast by January 1, 2024.

So far, the BCCI has earmarked locations in Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. There will be a six-month delay in Meghalaya due to land issues.