Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has lauded the exceptional performance of athletes representing Assam at the National Para Swimming Championship held in Gwalior. Extending his congratulations and best wishes, Sarma expressed pride in the remarkable achievements of the state's para-athletes.

Among the standout performers was Krishna Das from Guwahati, who clinched an impressive trio of gold medals at the championship.

The 23rd Senior National Para Swimming Championships, which concluded on Sunday, March 31, in Gwalior, witnessed Shams Aalam, hailing from Bihar, achieving remarkable feats in the pool. Aalam's extraordinary display of skill and resilience saw him clinch a gold, silver, and bronze medal at the prestigious event.

Notably, amidst his religious observance of fasting, Aalam's dedication to his sport shone brightly as he set a national record in the 200 meters Individual Medley, clocking an impressive 4:35.83 to claim the gold medal.

In addition to his gold medal triumph, Aalam demonstrated his versatility and prowess by securing a silver medal in the 100-meter butterfly, achieving a personal best time of 2:14.50. Furthermore, he added to his medal tally with a bronze in the 50-meter freestyle event, setting another personal best time of 50.33.