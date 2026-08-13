Assam honours Lovlina Borgohain with Rs 30 lakh for Commonwealth Games silver

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 13 felicitated boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning a silver medal in the women’s 75kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The felicitation was held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, where Sarma presented Borgohain with a cheque of Rs 30 lakh on behalf of the Assam government in recognition of her performance.

The Chief Minister praised Borgohain’s determination and consistency on the international stage, saying her success was a source of pride for Assam and India. He said her achievements could encourage young sportspersons in the state to take up competitive sports and aim for higher levels.

Sarma also described Borgohain as a role model for aspiring athletes, crediting her success to hard work, perseverance and self-confidence. He expressed hope that she would continue to perform at the highest level and win more honours for the country.

As a memento of the Commonwealth Games, Borgohain presented two Indian team jerseys to the Chief Minister.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimari, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K K Dwivedi and Special Secretary of the Sports Department K J Hilali attended the programme.

The Glasgow Games marked Borgohain’s maiden Commonwealth Games medal. She won silver after losing a closely contested 75kg final to Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree.