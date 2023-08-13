The coveted ICC Cricket World Cup trophy is set to grace Guwahati as part of its ongoing global tour, building excitement for the forthcoming grand sporting event later this year.

The iconic Cricket World Cup trophy is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on September 13, captivating cricket enthusiasts with its display during the tour.

During its stay in Guwahati, the prized trophy will be showcased at prominent locations including South Point School, Barsapara, and Town Club.

In tandem with the trophy's visit, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will also open ticket sales for the warm-up match set to take place in Guwahati on September 25.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour embarked on its journey in June, commencing with an awe-inspiring launch as the silverware reached a staggering 1,20,000 feet above Earth's surface. The tour made its debut at India's Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket stadium.

The feat was accomplished with the trophy suspended from a custom-designed stratospheric balloon. The captivating images of the trophy against the backdrop of Earth's atmosphere were captured using cutting-edge 4K cameras. The balloon traversed more than 99.5% of the Earth's atmosphere, enduring temperatures as low as -65°C at the pinnacle of its journey, as stated in an official ICC media release.

The primary objective of the trophy tour is to enable one million fans across the globe to establish a personal connection with the esteemed silverware prior to the much-anticipated global event. The tour is designed to cover 18 countries on five continents, aiming to replicate the fervor and celebration synonymous with Cricket World Cups through large-scale events at iconic destinations.

The tour marks the first full-scale global tour since 2019, promising a spectacle that showcases the passion and unity of cricket enthusiasts across the world. Cricket aficionados can track the trophy's journey on its dedicated website, cricketworldcup.com.

The Cricket World Cup trophy will not only be displayed in 20 cities across India but will also travel to countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and the United States, providing both existing and new fans an opportunity to glimpse the ultimate prize in world cricket.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice emphasized the significance of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour, highlighting its role in building up to the largest ICC Men's Cricket World Cup to date. The tour aims to engage heads of states, initiate community programs, promote cricket development initiatives, and grace renowned landmarks worldwide.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah shared his excitement, emphasizing cricket's unifying power within India. He noted that the tour's extensive journey throughout India would not only showcase iconic venues but also rally communities to share the thrill of cricket's most significant spectacle.

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 trophy tour itinerary is as follows:

27 June – 14 July: India

15 – 16 July: New Zealand

17 – 18 July: Australia

19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea

22 – 24 July: India

25 – 27 July: USA

28 – 30 July: West Indies

31 July – 4 August: Pakistan

5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka

7 – 9 August: Bangladesh

10 – 11 August: Kuwait

12 – 13 August: Bahrain

14 – 15 August: India

16 – 18 August: Italy

19 – 20 August: France

21 – 24 August: England

25 – 26 August: Malaysia

27 – 28 August: Uganda

29 – 30 August: Nigeria

31 August – 3 September: South Africa

From 4 September: India