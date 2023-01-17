Guwahati in Assam is all set to organize a Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 100 event as India will host two more international badminton tournaments.

Besides this, a junior international event is scheduled in Kerala.

The event in Guwahati will be held from December 5-10, while the Odisha Open will take place from December 12-17.

''I am thankful to BWF for allowing a new super 100 tournament in Guwahati from 5th December apart from the other events,'' said Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra during a press conference ahead of the India Open on January 16.

Mishra further added that they have also approached to host another junior international which will be held in Kerala.

''Our objective is that India can host a maximum number of tournaments so that our fringe players can take maximum benefit,'' he added.

Previously, India had hosted the Maharashtra International Challenge and Chhattisgarh International Challenge in September last year.

It is worth mentioning that the country's flagship tournament -- The India Open -- was upgraded to Super 750 this year. It was a Super 500 event until last season.

Notably, India also hosts the Syed Modi International Super 300, Odisha Super 100, and International Challengers in Bengaluru, and Raipur along with two junior international events in Pune and Hyderabad.

Also read: Ravindra Jadeja to play Ranji trophy ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy to prove his fitness