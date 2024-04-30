India is set to host the prestigious World Junior Badminton Championships next year, as announced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on April 20. The event will take place at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, marking the first time since 2008 that India will host the BWF World Junior Championships.

According to the BWF, both the team and individual events will be held at the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) National Centre of Excellence in the northeast region of the country. This decision underscores India's growing prominence in the world of badminton, with the BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer praising India's flourishing talent pool.

India's previous hosting of the event was in Pune, making the upcoming championship in Guwahati a significant milestone for the country's badminton landscape. The BWF President expressed confidence in BAI's state-of-the-art facility, highlighting it as the ideal venue for the next generation of badminton stars to showcase their skills.

While the dates for the 2025 event are yet to be confirmed, the anticipation for the championship is already building among badminton enthusiasts in India and around the world.

In a separate announcement, the BWF revealed that the next edition of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will be held in Horsens, Denmark, in 2026. This decision follows Denmark's successful hosting of the world men's and women's team championships in Aarhus in 2021. Horsens, known for its cultural and entertainment events, is expected to provide an exceptional venue for the prestigious tournament.

The confirmation of hosting rights for the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026 was made at the BWF Council meeting held on April 28, highlighting the ongoing efforts to promote and expand the reach of badminton on the global stage.