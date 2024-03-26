India is set to face off against Afghanistan today at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers Round 2. The Assam Football Association (AFA) has fervently urged football enthusiasts to converge at the stadium on March 26, rallying support for the Indian team in this crucial match.

Tickets for the event are now available for purchase online through BookMyShow providing fans with the opportunity to secure their seats and witness the action live. Prices for tickets range from Rs 250 to Rs 4000, catering to a wide range of budgets, with corporate boxes at the higher end of the spectrum. With approximately 22,000 tickets up for grabs, there are ample opportunities for supporters to be part of the electrifying atmosphere expected at the stadium.

The clash between India and Afghanistan promises to be a thrilling encounter, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans who are unable to attend in person can catch all the action live on JioCinema, ensuring that no one misses out on the excitement of this pivotal qualifier match.