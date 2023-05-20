Riyan Parag struck 20 from 12 balls against Punjab Kings, including two sixes and a four, but was unable to complete the game.

Despite displaying his class in a close finish, he was mocked again on social media. Rajasthan Royals won by four wickets to end the IPL 2023 season with seven victories and as many losses.

However, this time, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has come out in support of Riyan and urged everyone to refrain from writing hateful comments.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100 per cent match fees for breaching IPL code of conduct

“Don’t give unnecessary hate to a young player just cos he is confident in his ability,” he wrote on Twitter.

Don’t give unnecessary hate to a young player just cos he is confident in his ability. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 19, 2023

In the tournament's 16th season, Parag was a major disappointment, and he was pulled from the starting XI on multiple occasions. Despite spending more than 3 crores on him, RR could not get the promised outcomes.

PBKS, on the other hand, scored 187/5 with Sam Curran. Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan contribute with bats.

Fans came up with a hilarious reaction to Riyan Parag’s innings against PBKS. One user shared a meme that read:

"Deva, ek saal ka bandobast ho gaya (Thank God! One more year extended [at RR])."