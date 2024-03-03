Morigaon district's upcoming athlete Sangeeta Bordoloi has won the gold medal in the 800 meter race event at the the state level athletics competition of the Assam Khel Maharan at Kokrajhar.

The athlete, hails from Jagiroad, won the gold medal at the state level athletics competition that is being held at Kokrajhar under the unbrella of the Assam Khel Maharan.

Sangeeta is the daugher of veteran Assam athlete Min Bordoloi. Morigaon deputy commissioner Debashish Sarma extended his congratulations to the athlete on her victory at the tournament.