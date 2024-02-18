Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023 Ashtalakshmi edition has commenced, marking the beginning of a thrilling sporting extravaganza hosted by the northeastern states this year. The event kicked off with fervor as kabaddi matches took center stage at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium on February 18.

Apart from kabaddi, a myriad of sporting events including basketball, mallakhamb, and women's football matches are set to enthral audiences across different venues in Guwahati. Additionally, yogasana events are scheduled to take place in Tripura's capital, Agartala, throughout the day as per the fixtures shared by the organisers.

Reflecting on the significance of the Khelo India University Games and his journey as an aspiring kabaddi star, Happy Ganghas, the Right Raider from Choudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani, shared his thoughts. Ganghas, whose passion for kabaddi was ignited in seventh grade, highlighted the transformative impact of the Khelo India initiative on budding athletes.

"The Khelo India initiative has created so many opportunities for athletes. In fact, I began my competitive journey at the Khelo India School Games that were held in Delhi," remarked Ganghas stating the platform's role in talent identification and development.

Hailing from a family with a strong kabaddi background, Ganghas credited his father, a former kabaddi player for the Border Security Forces turned coach, for inspiring him to pursue the sport. He reminisced about the motivational boost provided by the emergence of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, citing stalwarts like Ajay Thakur as his inspirations.

"My ultimate dream is to play in the Pro Kabaddi League and win the World Cup for India like Ajay Thakur. I want to be like him not just on the mat, but I admire his nature as well," expressed Ganghas.

Amidst the competitive fervor of the ongoing tournament, Ganghas praised the camaraderie among athletes from across the country. "It’s been an incredible experience so far," he shared. "Meeting athletes from across India has been great, and the tournament’s organization, hospitality, and quality of amenities have been commendable. Assam’s warmth and hospitality have made the journey even more memorable."