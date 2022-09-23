Assam's lad Bhaskarjyoti Dutta brought laurels to the state by clinching gold medals in 60m and 100m races and a silver medal in the discus throw in the recently concluded National Games which was held in Madhya Pradesh from September 16 to 18.

The 36-year-old, Dutta, who hails from Hathkhola village in the Madarkhat area of Lahowal in Dibrugarh district, is currently serving as the security officer of Duliajan-Numaligarh Pipeline Limited.

"I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has helped me, both within my family and in my community. I couldn't have achieved this without their support. I won a gold medal in the 60m and 100m races and a silver medal in the discus throw in the National Games, which were held in Madhya Pradesh from September 16 to 18," Dutta said.

"I also thank my company chairman, Rupam Goswami, managing director, Gokul Chandra Swargiary, OSD Ajay Kumar, Kapajit, and also the senior members who have supported me throughout this journey," he added.

Dutta's parents and villagers are extremely happy over their son's achievement and upon his arrival at Hathkhola village, the people of Hathkhola village gave him a warm welcome.

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