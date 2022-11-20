Assam's lad Bhaskarjyoti Dutta brought laurels to the state by clinching two gold medals each in the 60-meter race and Discuss throw in the international athletes' competition held in Nepal's Pokhara.

The competition was held from November 16th to 19th.

Dutta represented India in the 100-meter race and won the gold medal in the 60-meter race and also grabbed another yellow metal in the Discus throw.

He expressed his gratitude and thanks to his parents as well as his friends and the Dibrugarh District Sports Association for inspiring him every moment which made him able to bring glory to the country by competing with the players of Qatar, Dubai, and Sri Lanka.

In September this year, Dutta had also won gold medals in 60m and 100m races and a silver medal in the discus throw in the National Games which was held in Madhya Pradesh from September 16 to 18.

The 36-year-old, Dutta, who hails from Hathkhola village in the Madarkhat area of Lahowal in the Dibrugarh district, is currently serving as the security officer of Duliajan-Numaligarh Pipeline Limited.

"I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has helped me, both within my family and in my community. I couldn't have achieved this without their support. I won a gold medal in the 60m and 100m races and a silver medal in the discus throw in the National Games, which were held in Madhya Pradesh from September 16 to 18," Dutta had said at that time.