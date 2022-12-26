Assam Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain won gold as she defeated 2021 AIBA World Youth Champion Arundhati Choudhary at the finals of the Women’s Boxing National Championship in Bhopal.

With quick jabs, Lovlina Borgohain registered victory in the 70-75 kg category despite power packed show by Choudhary.

Earlier, Arundhati asked for a fair trial against Lovlina Borgohain to earn the right to represent the country. Last year she approached the Delhi High Court and wrote a letter to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) demanding a fair trial to select the best in the 70-75 kg category.

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Moreover, Lovlina Borgohain registered a win against Choudhari in May as demanded by Choudhary for a match.

Lovlina had defeated Jigyasa Rajput in the 75 kg category to proceed to the finals.

Earlier, Ankushita Boro who is the Asian bronze medalist defeated Asian champion Parveen Hooda in the 66 kg semifinal contest in the Women’s Boxing National Championship on December 25.