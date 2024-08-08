Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Indian men's hockey team following their bronze medal victory at the Paris Olympics.

The team clinched the medal with a 2-1 win over Spain, marking India's first consecutive Olympic hockey bronze medals since 1972.

Singh extended his "heartfelt congratulations" to the team and emphasised the broader impact of their success. "May this victory inspire future generations to strive for excellence in sports and beyond," he said. Singh also gave a special mention to Nilakanta Sharma, a key player from Manipur, recognising his contribution to the historic win.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Hockey Team for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.



May this victory inspire future generations to strive for excellence in sports and beyond. Once again, congratulations to the entire team and to Nilakanta… pic.twitter.com/Jaq97Ut0MI — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 8, 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed the sentiments, commending the team for their "fabulous play" and highlighting the revival of Indian hockey on the global stage.

"With back-to-back medals in the Olympics, the Indian hockey renaissance is truly an inspiring story," Sarma tweeted. He also paid tribute to veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, acknowledging his long-standing service to Indian hockey.

The boys have done it 🏑🥉



Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team on putting up a fabulous play at the #Paris2024 and securing a Bronze by defeating Spain 2-1.



With back to back medals in Olympics, the Indian hockey renaissance is truly an inspiring story.… pic.twitter.com/lEz4Jcxhv1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 8, 2024

The victory, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh's brace and PR Sreejesh's crucial saves, secured India’s fourth medal at the Paris Games.