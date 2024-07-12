The Margherita District Sports Association has announced its lineup for the prestigious Radha Gobinda Baruah (U-16) Inter District Cricket Tournament, set to kick off in Golaghat from July 10. The team, comprising some of the finest young talents from Margherita, is poised to make its mark in the regional cricketing arena.

Led by coach Suhel Ahmed and manager Kalu Chetry, the squad includes promising players such as Aniket Singh, Sahibuddin Ahmed, Kamran Khan, and Aditya Sharma, among others. These budding cricketers have been meticulously chosen for their skill and potential to excel in the tournament.

Satya Ranjan Borkakoty, the General Secretary of Margherita District Sports Association, expressed confidence in the team's abilities, stating, "We have selected the best cricketing talents from Margherita for the Radha Gobinda Baruah U-16 tournament. We believe they will bring glory to our region by clinching victory."