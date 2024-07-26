The 133rd edition of the IndianOil Durand Cup is set to begin with a thrilling encounter between defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) and Srinagar's Downtown Heroes FC. The match, scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 6:00 PM IST, will take place at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan (VYBK), marking the tournament's grand opener.

The ceremonial start of the tournament will feature a spectacular flypast by Army aircraft and a cultural soiree. Chief Guest Shri Aroop Biswas, West Bengal's Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, will meet the teams and participate in a group photograph with the players.

Downtown Heroes FC, a relatively new club in its fourth year, brings fresh energy to the competition. Having debuted last season and participated in the 2022-23 I-League Division 2, the team focuses on nurturing local talent. Captain Basit Ahmed expressed pride and anticipation, stating, "We are excited to represent Kashmir and are determined to give our best in this prestigious tournament."

Defending champions Mohun Bagan SG, fresh off their ISL Shield victory, aim to build on their success. Under head coach Jose Francisco Molina, the squad boasts international signings such as Jamie Maclaren and Greg Stewart. Despite a slow start often seen in their season-openers, the champions are poised for a strong performance.

The 133rd IndianOil Durand Cup will be hosted across four states this year—Shillong and Jamshedpur join Kolkata and Kokrajhar as new venues. The 24 teams are divided into six groups, with the top teams advancing to the quarterfinals. The tournament promises a captivating series of matches featuring ISL teams, I-League clubs, and Services teams.

The Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament and the world's third oldest, holds a rich legacy, having first been played in Shimla in 1888. The competition continues to celebrate India's footballing heritage and talent, with winners receiving three prestigious trophies.