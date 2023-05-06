Bringing laurels to the country as well as her home town Assam's Anamika Barman Das won a Silver and a Bronze medal at the International Swiss Massage Championship 2023 which was held in Switzerland on April 29 and 30. She is also the first Assamese MTV Roadie.

Anamika Barman Das is the first Indian to have been selected at this grand event. She addressed a press conference at Dispur Press Club ahead of the Championship where she mentioned that not many people are aware of the International Swiss Massage Championship; however, it is a competition that is being held in a grand manner.

She had previously sought financial assistance from the government to participate in this high-end international competition.

Anamika currently works as an NCOE (National Center of Excellence) sports massage therapist at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Guwahati, where she supervises athletes like Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Ankushita Boro, and Jamuna Boro.

She was a participant in MTV Roadies season 14.

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