Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 4 inspected the ongoing construction of the Badminton stadium in Guwahati's Amingaon and said that the same will be inaugurated on August 11.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma expressed his desire of hosting the National Games by 2030 once again.

''I wished that once again National Games will be held in Assam by 2030 i.e. why we are upgrading Amingaon, Chandrapur, and Sarusajai. A modern stadium will be built for the disabled in Chandrapur. The indoor stadium of Amingaon has been set up as the largest badminton stadium in the country,'' Sarma added.

Later, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma also said, ''On August 11, 2023, brace yourself as one of India's grandest badminton stadiums springs to life. Inspected the ongoing construction, and it's truly mesmerizing!

🏸 On August 11, 2023, brace yourself as one of India's grandest badminton stadiums springs to life.



Inspected the ongoing construction, and it's truly mesmerizing!



📍Amingaon, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/orKT7SJau8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 4, 2023

He further said that the Assam government has built this stadium in Amingaon and it will be operated by both the state government and the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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