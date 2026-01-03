Assam-origin footballer Kabir Nath breaks into Andorra Primera Division top 11 team of the season

Assam-origin footballer Kabir Nath has scripted an inspiring European chapter by being named in the Andorra Primera Division Team of the Season, earning a place among the league’s top 11 players after a standout campaign with CE Carroi. The recognition marks a significant milestone in his steadily rising football journey and places him among the few Indian-origin players to achieve such distinction in European league football.

Kabir currently features in Andorra’s top-tier Lliga with CE Carroi, where his consistency across the season set him apart. He capped his impressive campaign by scoring in a 3–1 victory in the club’s final match before Christmas, underlining his influence and attacking contribution at the senior European level.

The achievement is rooted in a journey that began far from European stadiums. Kabir is the son of Assamese doctor couple Kalpajit Nath and Geeta Baruah Nath, firmly tying his identity to Assam. Although his roots lie in the state, he was brought up in Gurugram, where his football journey began in earnest.

His early foundation was laid at the Brazilian International Football Academy in Gurugram, where he received structured training in a professional environment. Between the ages of seven and 14, Kabir gained valuable international exposure by competing in youth tournaments such as the Royal Selangor Cup in Malaysia and the JSSL Tournament organised by Arsenal in Singapore, experiences that helped shape his competitive edge from a young age.

A major turning point came when Kabir moved to Spain to further his football career. Immersed in one of Europe’s most demanding football cultures, he featured in several high-level youth competitions, including the Mediterranean International Cup, where he drew attention by scoring a memorable hat-trick.

He later played for Liga Primera Juvenil Cambrils Club, contributing to championship-winning campaigns in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Those successes strengthened his standing in Spanish youth football and paved the way for his transition into senior European leagues.

Kabir’s inclusion in the Andorra Primera Division Top 11 Team of the Season now stands as the latest milestone in a journey that spans Indian academies, Asian youth tournaments and European football. From Assam roots to continental recognition, his rise reflects perseverance, early exposure and the growing footprint of Indian-origin footballers on the European stage.