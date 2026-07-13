Assam Premier League auction set for July 19, 275 players to go under the hammer

The inaugural Assam Premier League (APL) will take a major step towards its debut season with its first-ever player auction scheduled for July 19 at the 91 Yards Club, ACA Stadium in Guwahati. A total of 275 cricketers from across the state will be drafted by eight franchises ahead of the tournament, which begins on August 1.

According to a press release, the auction's marquee category features 20 players who have represented Assam in BCCI domestic competitions. The list includes batters and all-rounders Denish Das, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Kashyap, Swarupam Purkayastha and Jitumoni Kalita, along with bowlers Mrinmoy Dutta, Muktar Hussain, Avinav Choudhary, Rahul Singh, Sadak Hussain and Bhargab Pratim Lakhar.

The marquee pool also includes batters Saahil Jain, Pradyun Saikia and Saurav Mousum Dihingia, all-rounders Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Akash Sengupta and Ayushman Malakar, and wicketkeepers Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rohit Sen and Ruhinandan Pegu.

Assam Cricket Association President Taranga Gogoi said the auction marks the beginning of the league's journey, with players from districts across Assam set to find out which franchise they will represent.

He expressed confidence that the tournament would receive strong public support when it begins on August 1 and said the association hopes the inaugural season will become a significant milestone for cricket in the state.

The eight franchises will finalise their squads during the auction before the competition gets underway next month.