The women's fours lawn bowling team from India made history on Monday by becoming the first Indian team to compete in the Lawn Bowls finals event at the Commonwealth Games.

The India women's fours team defeated New Zealand in the semi-final 16-13 to secure a berth in the finals. Therefore, the team is assured at least a silver medal.

The Indian quartet includes Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki, and Nayanmoni Saikia -- all from Assam.

The team is now certain to return with a medal when they take on South Africa in the finals on August 2. Earlier, in the quarterfinal round, they had defeated Norfolk Island 17-9.

Taking to twitter, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) also congratulates the team.

🇮🇳 Creates History at @birminghamcg22 🔥



India's #LawnBowl Women's Four team creates history by becoming the 1st Indian Team to reach the Finals of #CommonwealthGames



India 🇮🇳 16- 13 🇳🇿 New Zealand (SF)



They will now take on South Africa in the Finals on 2nd Aug#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/tu64FSoi8R — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022

For the uninitiated, lawn bowls is a game involving bowls (almost-spherical ball-like objects with flattened sides) and a weight bias and jacks (a smaller ball, this time spherical in shape), in which the former are rolled (bowled) towards the latter on the bowling green, according to Rules of Sport.

The objective of the game is simple: to roll your bowls to as close proximity to the jack as possible, and to ensure that one or more of your bowls are closer to the jack than any of those of your opponent.