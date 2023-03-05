Rajasthan Royals (RR) landed in Guwahati on March 4 night to gear up ahead of this year's edition, with the franchise set to play two matches here as the home team.

RR will be playing two of their league matches at the ACA Baraspara stadium, which was confirmed with the release of the schedule for IPL 2023.

As per reports, the players will start their practice sessions today.

It is worth mentioning that the IPL 2023 season, which is set to kick off later this month on March 31, will see Guwahati hosting RR as the home team against two other franchises.

The two matches are scheduled to be played on April 5 and 8 when they will take on Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively.

The reports further said that RR will be here in Guwahati for a week as they prepare for the tournament.

This year Guwahati is all set to witness two IPL matches with Rajasthan Royals playing as the home team, as IPL released the schedule for this year's edition.

As per the schedule, Guwahati will witness Rajasthan Royals playing with Punjab Kings in the first of the two IPL matches on April 5 at 7:30 PM.

On the other hand, the second match will be played two days later on April 8 where RR will lock horns with Delhi capitals.

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