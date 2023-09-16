In a moment of pride for northeast region, riflewoman Ranjana Chanu of Assam Rifles has been selected for the Indian Women's Football team for the upcoming Asian Games.

The Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 7 in Hangzhou, China.

The athletics events at the 2023 Asian Games are scheduled to start on September 29 and end on October 5. The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium will host the competitions.

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A total of 655 Indian athletes will be competing for medals across 39 different sports in Hangzhou. The 68-member squad for athletics - 35 men and 33 women - is India’s largest contingent for any sport.

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic and world champion, will spearhead a 68-member Indian athletics contingent at the Asian Games 2023,