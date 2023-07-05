Astha Choudhury, a talented swimmer from Assam, secured a glorious victory by winning gold at the 76th National Swimming Championship held in Hyderabad.

Representing the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), Astha showcased her exceptional talent in the fiercely competitive 200m butterfly event.

Her outstanding performance and unwavering confidence propelled her to claim the top spot on the podium, bringing glory to both herself and the swimming community in Assam.

This recent achievement follows Astha's remarkable success at the 2nd Speedo Invitational Long Course Meet 2023 in May, where she emerged victorious with a record-breaking time of 2.19.96 mts in the 200m butterfly event. These consecutive wins cement her status as a rising star in the national swimming arena.