Guwahati is set to host the first-ever North East Para Games from November 27 to 29, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the region’s sports calendar. The event will bring together para-athletes from across the North East to compete in a variety of disciplines, including Para Athletics, Para Swimming, Para Boccia, Para Badminton, and Para Table Tennis.

The games will feature both male and female athletes, who will compete based on their levels of disabilities. Para Athletics will showcase races ranging from 100 meters to 1500 meters, along with shot put, discus throw, and long jump events. Meanwhile, Para Swimming events will include various distances such as the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, and a 4x100m freestyle relay.

The Paralympics Association of Arunachal (PAA), in a recent release, emphasized that the event would provide a crucial platform for para-athletes to demonstrate their resilience, skill, and determination in a highly competitive environment. "This prestigious event will serve as a landmark occasion in the history of Paralympic sports in the region, celebrating inclusion, empowerment, and athletic excellence," the association stated.

Athletes interested in participating, including medalists from the recently concluded 3rd Arunachal Para Games 2024, have been urged to submit their entries to the Paralympic Association of Arunachal by November 12.]

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