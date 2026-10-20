Assam won three silver medals and one bronze at the 13th National Dragon Boat Championship held at Wazirabad Lake in New Delhi from October 18 to 20, with the state's Under-24 paddlers securing podium finishes across women's and mixed-team events.

Assam opened its medal tally on the first day of the three-day competition with a bronze medal in the 1,000-metre mixed category. The Under-24 team, comprising male and female paddlers, finished among the top three teams in the event.

On the second day, Assam's Under-24 women's team added a silver medal in the 500-metre event, strengthening the state's medal tally.

The contingent secured two more silver medals on the final day of the championship. Assam's Under-24 women's team finished second in the 200-metre event, while the state's Under-24 mixed team also claimed silver in the same distance category.

With four medals overall, Assam concluded its campaign with podium finishes across three distances — 200 metres, 500 metres and 1,000 metres — in the Under-24 category.

The championship brought together teams from across the country to compete in various dragon boat racing events. Assam's performance across the three days added to the state's medal tally in the national-level competition.