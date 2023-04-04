The 30-over cricket tournament named Kanaklata Barua inter-district cricket tournament that is currently going on in Barpeta, on its second day had a face-off between Dhemaji and Mangaldoi where the latter faced defeat.

While batting first Dhemaji managed to accumulate a total of 188 runs in 30 overs at the cost of losing 7 wickets

After delivering a spell of 6 overs Jintimani managed to grab a wicket, allowing the Dhemaji batters to score 17 runs against her.

Batting second, Mangaldoi only managed to score a total of 89 in 18.3 overs, losing all 10 wickets.

Also Read: Assam's Jintimoni Kalita to play for Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League opener

The splendid knock by Jintimani of 41 runs in 29 balls however failed to lead their team to win the Match against Dhemaji.

Maina Narah and Lavita Mili of Dhemaji scored 43 runs each for which Dhemaji managed to acquire a huge victory of 99 runs.

Jintimani Kalita, a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler, was earlier enlisted by the Mumbai Indians franchise for Rs 10 lakh for the Women's Premier League held earlier in March 2023.

She is the only player from Assam to participate in the Women’s Premier League and has been hailed as one of the rising stars in the country's female cricketing circuit.

Kalita has previously been included in the Challengers Trophy on two occasions before eventually being drafted into the Indian Under-19 Women’s Quadrangular series that took place last year.



Although she couldn't make it to the final team led by Shafali Verma, she was on the list of probable players for the inaugural U-19 World Cup.