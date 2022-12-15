A 23-year-old baller from Assam's Dibrugarh has been shortlisted for the auction in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023 by 10 teams.

Notably, a total of 999 players have been registered for the 2023 season of IPL, out of which the name of Mukhtar Hussain of Dibrugarh has been selected.

Mukhtar who is a round baller has performed well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mukhtar Hussain played the 2017-2018 Vijay Hazare trophy. Mukhtar's name is currently in the IPL's action list at the base price of 20 lakh.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians, and 132 are overseas cricketers, of which 4 players are from associate nations. The list of total capped players is 119, while the uncapped players are 282 and 4 are from associate nations.

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) which is also known as the cash-rich league never fails to entertain cricket fans apart from a platform to players display their skills, however, the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) is all set to make IPL more thriller with the introduction an 'Impact Player Rule' for every team.

Notably, if one can recall the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he or she can have a fair idea as to what the new rule is all about.

As per reports, the governing council members of the IPL deliberated the introduction of the Impact Player concept on December 1.

The clause, which is similar to a player substitute in football, was well accepted by domestic circuit coaches and players.

"Note that from IPL 2023 Season a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match. The regulations pertaining to the same will be issued shortly," BCCI said in its note to the franchises.