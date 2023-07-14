Assamese athletes shone at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2023 in Greater Noida with as many as three gold medal winners from the state.

Popy Hazarika, Sidhant Gogoi, and Bedabrata Bharali emerged victorious in their respective weight categories, making Assam proud.

In the 59-kilogram category, Popy Hazarika showcased her strength and technique, clinching the gold medal. Not to be outdone, Sidhant Gogoi dominated the 61-kilogram category, claiming the top spot on the podium with a stellar performance.

Bedabrata Bharali further solidified Assam's triumph by securing a gold medal in the fiercely competitive 67-kilogram category. Bharali's remarkable achievement was the result of lifting an impressive 121 kilograms in the snatch event and an impressive 148 kilograms in the clean and jerk event.

The Indian contingent as a whole commenced the senior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023 on a high note, amassing a total of five medals on the event's opening day. The athletes representing India excelled by securing three gold medals and two silver medals in the weightlifting competition, held at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The championship has attracted the participation of over 250 weightlifters hailing from 20 countries across three divisions: junior, youth, and senior. This prestigious event, featuring world-class talent, is set to conclude on July 16.