At the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan (DTRP) Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, March 18, the REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme concluded with 38 medals won by Assamese boxers (Youth and Elite), nine of which were gold.



The Youth Girls won 19 medals total, five of which were gold, demonstrating their extraordinary skill. Youth Boys won seven medals with one gold, while Elite Women won ten medals with two golds. However, Elite Men took home two medals, including a gold one.

Over 1,000 boxers from across the country participated in the open championship organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in collaboration with REC Limited under the Union Ministry of Power.

The tournament serves as a platform for the participants to exhibit their prowess and potentially earn invitations to join the trials for inclusion in BFI’s national camps. All the quarterfinalists in this championship will be qualified for the national camps.