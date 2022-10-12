Assam athletes continued to shine on the final day of the 36th National Games held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12, 2022.

Assam’s ace pugilists Lovlina Borgohain and Ankushita Boro bagged gold at the each of their individual final matches. Lovlina defeated Swati from Haryana while Ankushita Boro defeated Alena Thounaojam from Manipur.

Lovlina won her bout with a convincing victory of 5-0 in the 7-75 kg category while Ankushita won her bout in the 66kg welterweight category.

It may be mentioned here that today marks the last day of the 36th National Game.