Alisha Farhon from Assam's Bongaigaon district has been selected for the All India team who will play in the Sixth Rollball World Cup to be held in Pune from April 21 to April 29.

She is the only girl from Assam who has already represented in 13 national games.

Farhon is currently a resident of Guwahati and is a student of Jorhat agricultural university..

''I have been selected All India team who will play in the Sixth Rollball World Cup to be held in Pune from April 21 to April 29. I have Rollball for more than 10 years,'' she said.

Two teams compete in this unique sport of "roll ball," which is a combination of throwball, basketball, handball, and roller skating. Each team consists of twelve players—six on the field and six in reserve—and the game is played on 'roller shoes'.

Apart from Farhon, there are several other players who have made Assam proud by emerging victorious in their respective games, and one of these players is A girl from Assam's Dibrugarh district, Glory Bharali.

Bharali on March 12 clinched a gold medal in the ongoing ‘Khelo India Dus Ka Dum’ tournament in the state's Kokrajhar district.

She is a civil engineering student of Dhemaji Polytechnic and a resident of Dibrugarh and won a gold medal at the 'Khelo India Dus Ka Dum' tournament, which was held at the Kokrajhar SAI SAG stadium.

Besides Bharali, Assam's Devika Sarma brought glory to the state as she clinched a bronze medal in the Junior Category of the South Asian Triathlon Championship held on April 1, 2023, in Pokhara, Nepal.

Devika overcame the grueling Sprint Distance Triathlon, consisting of a 750m swim, 20km cycling, and 5km run, to clinch the third position.

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