Making the state proud with their stupendous performance, Assam girls Anishmita Konwar and Chiranjita Bharali won Gold and Silver medals in their respective events at the ongoing Khelo Para Games.

Anishmita Konwar bagged a gold medal at the Long Jump event while Chiranjita Bharali clinched a silver at the Para badminton event.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Assam's girls are making us proud with their stupendous performance at the #KheloIndiaParaGames. Anishmita Konwar has bagged a Gold at the Long Jump event while Chiranjita Bharali has clinched a silver at the Para badminton event. Congratulations to both of them".

Earlier, Ababil Ali from Assam clinched the bronze medal in the 100mtrs Run T-42 Category at the 1st Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare of Assam posted a picture of the winning contestants as “Breaking Barriers and Sprinting Glory”.