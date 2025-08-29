Assam’s Betkuchi High School lifts Subroto Cup junior girls’ title

Assam's Betkuchi High School defeated Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal, 3-1 to claim junior girls' title of the 64th Subroto Cup, in New Delhi on August 28.

The final match, held at the historic Ambedkar Stadium, showcased the best of youth football and was attended by an enthusiastic crowd.

Milina Brahma (24th), Sayasree Sangma (12th), Mari Mech (29th) scored for the Assam team, while Neha Baroi (21st) struck the lone goal for the West Bengal side.

The winners received Rs 5,00,000 while the runners-up pocketed Rs 3,00,000.

Individual awards:

Best Player (Rs 40,000): Mari Mech, Assam

Best Coach (Rs 25,000): Chandan Paul, West Bengal

Best Goalkeeper (Rs 25,000): Furchang Lama, Assam

Fair Play Award (Rs 50,000): PM Shri Govt. Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School, Andrott, Lakshadweep

Best School (Rs 40,000): Nandajhar Adibashi Pashili High School, West Bengal

With the conclusion of the Junior Girls final, the 64th Subroto Cup action will now shift to Bengaluru for the Sub-Junior Boys (U-15) tournament, scheduled from September 2 to September 11, 2025.

In Bengaluru, the matches will be played at the Air Force School, Jalahalli; Air Force Station Yelahanka; Air Force School, Yelahanka; and the HQ Training Command Football Ground.