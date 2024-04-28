Star Indian sprinter Hima Das from Assam is poised to make her triumphant return to the track at the upcoming Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru, following the green signal from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), reports confirmed today.

The 24-year-old athlete, known for her remarkable speed and athletic prowess, faced a provisional suspension by NADA last year due to three whereabouts failures within a year. However, after a hearing held last month, a disciplinary panel of NADA has given her the approval to compete once again.

Hima's name has been listed in the women's 200m race entry for the upcoming event, indicating her eagerly awaited comeback to competitive athletics.

With an impressive track record, including a silver medal in the 400m individual event at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and significant contributions to India's relay teams, Hima Das's talent is undeniable.

The last time Hima competed was during the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru in April last year, where she clinched the gold in the 200m race with a blazing time of 23.77 seconds. Her absence from the 2023 season was keenly felt by fans and followers of Indian athletics.

However, while the news of her clearance by the NADA disciplinary panel has brought excitement among supporters, details surrounding the nature of her violations and the subsequent ruling remain undisclosed. This has sparked speculation within the sports community regarding the specifics of her case and the implications for her future in athletics.

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, multiple whereabouts failures within a year constitute an anti-doping violation, potentially resulting in a ban of up to two years. The resolution of Hima Das's case by NADA raises questions about the severity of the sanctions imposed and the factors considered in her favor.