Assam's Hriday Hazarika, representing Kottayam University, soared to victory by claiming the gold medal in the 10-meter rifle event at the ongoing 'Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022' held at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. The talented shooter's exceptional performance not only brought joy to the state but also made his mother for the remarkable sacrifices she has made.

With resolute determination and unwavering focus, Hriday Hazarika dominated the finals of the 10-meter rifle shooting event, surpassing his rival Arjun Babuta and securing the coveted first position. Displaying exceptional skill and composure, Hriday consistently maintained his lead throughout the competition, clinching victory with an impressive total score of 252.2.

The journey of this Assam shooter began when his father introduced him to the world of shooting at a young age, igniting a deep passion within him. Supported by the initiative of his college principal, who established an air weapon shooting range on the campus of Shankar Dev College in Narayanpur, Hriday found his calling in rifle events. Making a pivotal decision, he transitioned from pistol shooting to the 10-meter air rifle event, which he considers the turning point of his shooting career.

Expressing his gratitude, Hriday acknowledges the instrumental role his mother played in making his dreams a reality. Recalling the moment he shared his interest in rifle shooting with his mother, he fondly remembers her unwavering support and immediate affirmation. Her sacrifice and unwavering belief in his abilities have been instrumental in his pursuit of excellence in the sport. Hriday recognizes that without his mother's support, he could never have dreamed of participating in such a prestigious and financially demanding game.

Amidst the celebrations, Hriday Hazarika took a moment to commend the organizers of the Khelo India University Games for their impeccable arrangements and support extended to university-level players.

However, Hriday's aspirations extend beyond this remarkable victory. Buoyed by his mother's sacrifices and unwavering belief in him, he now sets his sights on a grander stage—the Olympics. His dream is to win a medal at the Olympics and repay his mother's immeasurable sacrifices with a moment of unparalleled pride and joy.