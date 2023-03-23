Ace female boxer Lovlina Borgohain and three others booked their slots in the semifinals of the women’s world boxing championships in New Delhi on March 22.

Nikhat (50kg), Lovlina (75kg) Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) continued India's strong run through the tournament and will now face their next bout for atleast an assured bronze medal.

In her first match of the tournament, Nikhat defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat by a score of 5-2, and Saweety defeated Viktoriya Kebikava of Belarus by a score of 5-0. 5-0, Lovlina defeated Mozambican Adosinda Rady Gramane. Nitu, on the other hand, dominated her fight against Madoka Wada of Japan and went on to win another fight by RSC (referee stopped contest).

The Indian player, who was 25 years old, played to her full potential and displayed a stunning combination of attack and defense to dispatch her opponent by unanimous vote.

I was able to fight well because the coaches had instructed me on how to play today, which worked out well. With my performances in competitions going well, I feel at ease in this weight class and have adapted well to it. After the fight, Lovlina said, "I don't want to settle for bronze because it will be crucial for the upcoming Asian Games as well." Although today's medal is very important to me, "I don't want to settle for bronze."

In the semi-finals, Lovlina will take the ring against Li Qian of China, the 2018 World Champion who has won two Olympic medals.

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