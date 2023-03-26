India's Lovlina Borgohain has created history by winning the gold medal in the 75kg final at the Women's World Boxing Championships. She defeated two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Caitlin Parker of Australia in a closely contested match.

This is Lovlina's third medal at the World Championships, having won two bronze medals earlier. With her impressive performance in the tournament, she has once again proved her mettle and made her country proud.

In the final match, Lovlina started strong, dominating her Australian opponent in the first round. However, Caitlin Parker fought back fiercely in the second round, displaying her agility and skill, and won the round.

But Lovlina did not give up and came back strong in the third round. With her quick movements and precise punches, she secured the victory and the gold medal.

The entire nation is celebrating Lovlina's remarkable achievement, and social media platforms are flooded with congratulatory messages for the young boxer.