Assam's boxing sensation, Lovlina Borgohain and the dynamic hockey captain, Harmanpreet Singh, have been chosen as the flag-bearers to lead the Indian contingent during the grand opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2023. The event is set to take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in the People's Republic of China on September 23.

Flag-bearers play a significant role in multi-sports events like the Asian Games, symbolizing the leadership of their respective nations as they proudly carry the country's flag during the opening ceremony parade.

The 19th edition of the Asian Games will be officially inaugurated with great splendor, with athletes from across the continent coming together to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and competition.

Harmanpreet Singh, known for his exceptional drag-flicking skills in field hockey, was a key member of India's Olympic bronze medal-winning team in Tokyo. His remarkable performance at Tokyo 2020, where he emerged as India's top scorer with six goals, showcased his exceptional talent. Singh also led India to a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

On the other hand, Lovlina Borgohain, in her weight category, holds the esteemed titles of reigning amateur world champion, Asian champion, and Olympic bronze medalist. She stands alongside the legendary Mary Kom as one of the only Indian boxers to have clinched both an Olympic medal and a gold at the world boxing championships.

It's worth noting that Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is also part of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games. However, he had already held the honor of being India's flag-bearer during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

The Asian Games in Hangzhou will witness a formidable Indian contingent comprising 655 athletes competing in over 40 different disciplines. This marks India's largest-ever representation at this continental showcase. With a total of 56 venues in and around Hangzhou and a staggering 481 gold medals up for grabs, the stage is set for a thrilling and action-packed competition.

The grand finale, the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2023, is scheduled for October 8.