Team India has emerged victorious in the 14th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship by winning four gold medals, including the women's fours gold. The Indian team, consisting of Nayan Moni Saikia, Lovely Chowbey, Pinky Singh and Rupa Rani Turkey, defeated host Malaysia in a thrilling encounter.

The women's fours team displayed exceptional skills and teamwork to clinch the gold medal. They fought hard against a tough Malaysian side but managed to pull off a stunning victory. This victory is a testament to their hard work and dedication towards the sport.

The 14th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship was held in Malaysia from February 17 to 23, 2023, and witnessed participation from several countries across Asia. The Indian team's impressive performance has earned them accolades from fans and experts alike, and has once again proved India's potential in the sport of lawn bowls.