Assam’s budding tennis sensation, Nayeem Hussain, has clinched the gold medal in the prestigious Under-14 Asian Tennis Tournament 2024, hosted in the vibrant city of Dhaka, Bangladesh. The young athlete showcased her remarkable talent and dedication as she emerged triumphant in the girls' doubles category, marking a significant milestone in her promising career.

The thrilling tournament was held from May 13 to May 17 at the Sheikh Jamal National Sports Complex, serving as a platform for emerging talents across the continent to compete at the highest level. Nayeem's stellar performance captivated spectators and earned her well-deserved recognition on the international stage.

The closing ceremony, held on Friday, was graced by the presence of Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, the Minister of State for the Shipping Ministry, who honored the exceptional athletes with his presence as the chief guest. Among the recipients of this recognition was Nayeem Hussain, whose remarkable achievement brought pride not only to her hometown but also to the nation as a whole.

Nayeem Hussain, a ninth-grade student at Maria's Public School in the bustling city of Guwahati, has been carving her path to success with remarkable consistency and determination. Her recent triumph in Dhaka adds to her growing list of accolades, following her commendable performance in the All India Championship Series Tennis Tournament held in her hometown from April 22 to April 26.