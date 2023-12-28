Guwahati's own Rajni Basnet Kalita etched her name in the annals of sports history by becoming the first referee from Assam to officiate at an international event. The momentous occasion unfolded on December 28 as she took charge as the match referee for the One Day International (ODI) series opener between India Women and Australia Women at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajni Basnet Kalita, the wife of renowned international pitch curator Mukut Kalita, proudly hails from Guwahati's Boragaon area. Her appointment as the match referee for this high-profile encounter not only marks a personal milestone but also a historic feat for Assam in the realm of international sports officiation.

This achievement follows her earlier role as one of the match referees during the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), where she showcased her expertise and commitment to fair play.

In the ongoing ODI clash, India set a formidable target of 282 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues led the charge for the Indian team with an impressive knock of 82 runs off 77 deliveries, including seven boundaries. Yastika Bhatia contributed significantly with 49 runs, providing a solid foundation for the team. Notably, Pooja Vastrakar played a pivotal role as the tailender, scoring a crucial 62 runs off 46 balls, adorned with seven fours and two sixes.

As the cricketing world witnesses this historic match, sports enthusiasts and well-wishers extend their heartiest congratulations to Rajni Basnet Kalita. Her accomplishment not only brings glory to Assam but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring referees and officials in the region.