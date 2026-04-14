Assam’s Riyan Parag calls Rajasthan Royals’ defeat ‘just a blip’ as Sunrisers Hyderabad end winning streak

Rajasthan Royals’ winning run came to a halt after a comprehensive loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Assam’s Riyan Parag downplaying the setback as “just a blip” despite a dramatic batting collapse.

Hyderabad’s pace duo Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain dismantled Royals’ top order within the first three overs, leaving them reeling at 9/5. The early damage proved decisive as Royals were eventually bowled out for 159 in pursuit of 217.

Speaking after the match, Parag admitted there was little time to process the defeat. “Not a lot of time to feel emotions. Credit to the way they bowled. A few miscalculations from us,” he said. Reflecting on conditions, he added, “It was pretty good… it was sticky with the new ball. After the shine went, it slowed down. But again, that is hindsight and we could have batted better.”

A recovery effort led by Donovan Ferreira (69) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) produced a 100-run partnership after the collapse, helping Royals reach a more respectable total. Parag highlighted the lower-order resistance as a key takeaway. “Being five wickets down for nine, and still getting to 160, says a lot about the depth. It is just a blip. We move ahead… and something better.”

Earlier, Hyderabad posted 216/6, powered by skipper Ishan Kishan, who struck 91 off 44 balls. Contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (40) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (28) added momentum in the latter stages.

Parag also acknowledged the impact of Hyderabad’s uncapped pacers, revealing he had previously faced Sakib in domestic cricket. “Played Sakib once… they bowled beautifully. The pressure they had, with the home crowd chanting their name… it was beautiful,” he said.

The result ends Royals’ four-match winning streak, though they remain at the top of the table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, secure their second win of the campaign and move up to fourth place.