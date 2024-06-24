India's Men's Selection Committee has announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Assam's Riyan Parag secures his maiden call-up to the national team. Parag's inclusion not only marks a historic moment for Assam but also for the entire Northeast region, as he becomes the first player from both regions to don the prestigious Indian jersey.

The squad, led by Shubman Gill, includes a blend of experienced players and promising talents. Alongside Parag, players like Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy have also earned spots.

The tour, scheduled from July 6 to 14, will see India facing Zimbabwe in a 5-match T20I series in Harare. This series follows India's participation in the T20 World Cup 2024 and is part of their ongoing international commitments. Shubman Gill's captaincy will guide a squad that balances experience with fresh talent aiming to build momentum ahead of future engagements.