Cricketer Riyan Parag from Assam has made it to the India A squad for Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 which will be played from 13th to 23rd July in Colombo.

The development comes after the Board for Cricket Control In India (BCCI) announced the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Yash Dhull, who led his team to victory in the 2022 under-19 World Cup, will serve as captain, and Abhishek Sharma will serve as his deputy.

Sai Sudharsan of Tamil Nadu, who excelled with Gujarat Titans during this year's Indian Premier League, was also named to the squad. Pradosh Ranjan Paul, a member of his state team, also found a place.

Bowlers like Manav Suther and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya are a part of the 15-member team.

India has been placed in Group B alongside Nepal, UAE A, and Pakistan A. Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, and Oman A form Group A. The top two for each group will advance to the semifinals to be played on July 21.

The final will be played on July 23.